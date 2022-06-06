Legendary singer-songwriter Kate Bush says that she loves Stranger Things and is excited to see the show bring new life to her Hounds of Love track, "Running Up That Hill." After its inclusion in the recently released fourth season of the science fiction series, the song has soared up in streaming numbers.

"You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of 'Stranger Things’ has recently been released on Netflix," Bush began in a statement shared on her website.



Chas Sime / Getty Images

She continued: "It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show - I love it too! Because of this, Running Up That Hill is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song."

The song is played several times in the new season as it is the favorite song of the character Max Mayfield.

The fourth season of Stranger Things is being released in two volumes, with only the first seven episodes having been added to Netflix. Episodes eight and nine will be released in July as volume two. Bush also told fans that she's looking forward to the second portion of episodes.

"I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July," she concluded.

For its debut week, Stranger Things season four set a massive streaming record for Netflix with over 287 million hours viewed.

Check out the music video for "Running Up That Hill" below.

