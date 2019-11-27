While Netflix has been accused of changing the landscape of cinema, they've now proven that they really do care about iconic and beloved theatres since they've taken over the lease of New York's iconic Paris Theatre, Deadline reports. While the exact length of the lease is unconfirmed by the streaming service, the publication suspects it's for 10 years.



Mario Tama/Getty Images

Netlfix first showcased a film there this past August when the theatre was going to close and they swiped on the opportunity to present the awards season film Marriage Story to keep things going, seemingly until they signed a deal of their own to occupy the space. "Now, the iconic theatre will be kept open and become a home for special Netflix events, screenings, and theatrical releases," Netflix wrote on Twitter.

The Paris Theatre is New York's last single-screen cinema. Earlier in the year, actress Tilda Swinton (who stars in Netflix's Okja) expressed her desire for the streaming service to bank on landmark cinemas. "I hope that Netflix are going to build some nice big cinemas in every single city around the world. That's what I want them to do... and then they'll prove that they're really dedicated to big screen entertainment," she said.

Her wish has now come through and we suspect that Netflix will be looking to secure more theatres around the world.