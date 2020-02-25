It's been a year since Netflix announced that they will be dropping their animated Transformers: War for Cybertron series, and now, they've finally released the trailer for the brand new program. In Feb. 2019, the streaming platform stated that the show will be a three-season trilogy following the initial war on the robot alien planet that morphed the Transformers world into the classic '80s cartoon and Michael Bay films of today.

This particular trailer features scenes from the opening season of the three-part series entitled, Siege. The first season will consist of six 22-minute episodes that will tell the story of the Autobots bleak and treacherous uphill battle against the Decepticons rising aggression. The leader and warlord of the Decepticons, Megatron, and his cohorts are on a quest to seek out the Allspark in order to 'reformat' his enemies and become victorious in the War For Cybertron. Optimus Prime and the Autobots are forced to fend off the Decepticons and keep the location of the powerful cube a secret from their opposition.

With multiple scripts currently in the works for the blockbuster Transformers film series, Hasbro is looking to clean up their Marvel and DC Universe rivals. The last time Transformers released a feature film project was 2018's Bumblebee which was well-received by critics and fans of the franchise.

As of right now, there is no official release date for the Transformers: War For Cybertron animated series, but the show will arrive on Netflix sometime this year. Check out the action-packed trailer for the show in the video provided below and let us know if you're looking forward to binge-watching Transformers: War For Cybertron in the comment section.