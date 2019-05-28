Numerous trailers have been released thus far with regards to Ava DuVernay's upcoming miniseries about the famous case of the Central Park Five, When They See Us. The limited series will focus on the true story of five Harlem youth who were wrongfully convicted of raping a female jogger in Central Park during the late 1980s. The teens fought long and hard for their freedom and their perseverance led to their 2002 exonerations. The miniseries is set to take a look at the series of events which had Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise locked up as well as what came next for them as they attempted to resume their lives.

While the first few trailers gave us a look at the early stages of the case, this new one dives into the lives of the wrongfully convicted men shortly after prison. "The things they did to me in the interrogation room … They did terrible things. I lost my religion; I stopped believing in God. I thought, How could the police get up on the stand, put their hands on the Bible, and lie? I knew the truth would come out someday. I just thought I wouldn’t be alive to see it," is what Antron McCray recalls of the happening.

The official release date for the series is this Friday, May 31st on Netflix.

