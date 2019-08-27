The anticipation for season three of Top Boy is high right now. It's often regarded as one of the best series on television these days but after two seasons, the show got canceled but the 6ix God came to the rescue and revived it for a third season. He premiered the trailer during his concert in London earlier this year. After announcing the September 13th launch date, Netflix has now delivered the official trailer for the third season.

Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson will reprise their original roles while a slew of new cast members will join them. Among them are artists from the U.K. who've already impacted the music scene such as Little Simz and Dave. Rumors initially floated around that Drake and Skepta would actually be starring in the show but later on, it was revealed that Drizzy purchased the rights and was working as the show's executive producer. Maybe we'll end up catching glimpse of him somewhere in the show. Top Boy series three will also star Micheal Ward and Shone Romulus.

Walters previously revealed how Drake got involved with the show after its cancelation. "There was a year and a half of silence and I didn’t really hear from them again. Then I get a call from the production company saying Drake has done the deal," he said after revealing that he already spoke to the Canadian star about the show. "