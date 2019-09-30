Earlier in the summer after season three of Stranger Things was binged watched by fans everywhere, Caleb McLaughlin (who stars as Lucas in the show) told the press that season four wasn't a sure thing. "It’s all up to the Duffers and the writers if they want to keep going," he said. The creators of the show, Matt and Ross Duffer, have clearly decided to keep things going since Netflix has announced that season four is on the way.



Charley Gallay/Getty Images

The news comes in the form of a video clip that's equipped with the right amount of ominous music with text that reads, "We're not in Hawkins anymore." Along with a confirmation of season four, the Duffer Brothers also signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce more series and movies for the platform.

"From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance, and creative freedom we always dreamed about," the brothers said in a statement. "We can't wait to tell many more stories together -- beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!"