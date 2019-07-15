Season three of Stranger Things arrived a couple of weeks ago and broke Netflix's streaming record in the process, by no surprise at all. Many fans have surely finished watching the season in full, which means talk of when season four will be arriving is at an all-time high. Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas in the series, recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly and explained how the future of the show is solely up to the creators, Matt and Ross Duffer.

"It’s all up to the Duffers and the writers if they want to keep going," Caleb explained to the publication. "Maybe they want to stop now. Maybe they don’t want to give anyone another season. Maybe they just want to leave you guys hanging like that. I talk to people about this all the time, we can literally leave you guys hanging on the Upside Down."



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Caleb further discussed the future of his character and how Lucas will have to be there for his girlfreind Max since her brother Billy died at the end of the season. "Definitely, I mean he probably has to be there for her," he added. "He seems very clueless in Season 3 about just being a boyfriend in general, so he needs to take it up a notch and be more mature in those moments."

As for the possible season four, Caleb admits that Lucas may get in trouble for not knowing how to be there for Max considering how young they are, but overall it "would be pretty interesting to see."