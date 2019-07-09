By now, most of you have probably tuned into season three of Netflix's Stranger Things if you're a fan of the series and all that conspires in the Upside Down leading to the upheaving of the town of Hawkins. Before the season premiere, the streaming service got fans all kinds of pumped for the latest chapter and it seemingly worked since Netflix has seen more streams in the four days of the show being out than they ever have before.

"40.7 million household accounts have been watching the show since its July 4 global launch — more than any other film or series in its first four days. And 18.2 million have already finished the entire season," a tweet from Netflix reads.

Season two also pulled in crazy numbers when episode one averaged 15.8 million U.S. streams in the first 72 hours with nearly 11 million coming solely from television views.

“You definitely should not assume anything,” co-creator Matt Duffer said of season three's ending. “Assuming there’s a season 4, obviously the question of who that American is in that cell and then also what they’re doing with the Demogorgon, that is a tease,” Ross Duffer added. “We try to tee up some season 4.”