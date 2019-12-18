Netflix is nowhere near slowing down when it comes to its vast amount of content on the streaming platform. Considering that another streaming platform, Disney+, has taken over and become the destination for the most streamed series, Netflix has to work double-time to keep their customers happy. Comic Book now reports that Netflix is welcoming a new series to its platform coming from Mattel, called He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

The new show will be in addition to the 2D-animated Masters of the Universe: Revelation by Kevin Smith coming from the original Masters of the Universe.



Rich Polk/Getty Images

According to the publication the show will be a CG-animated series and the synopsis is as follows: "On the planet of Eternia, a young lost prince discovers the powers of Grayskull and transforms into He-Man, Master of the Universe! The classic battle between He-Man and evil Skeletor rages to new heights as both hero and villain forge new and mighty teams. A new generation of heroes fighting for the fate of us all. In the end, who will become Master of the Universe?"

“Masters of the Universe is one of the most iconic global franchises of all time, with a 30-year history and a passionate fan base,” Fred Soulie, Mattel’s Senior Vice President of Content Distribution and Business Development told the publication. “The entire team at Mattel is excited to introduce the world of He-Man to a new generation and, together with the talented team at Netflix, to reimagine the classic characters in a way that appeals to kids and families today, while also resonating with the fans who grew up with them.”

No word on an official release date but keep it locked for more updates.