Nessly Grabs Lil Keed & Lil Yachty For Luxurious New Single "Foreign Sheets"

This morning, we heard the brand new single from Lil Keed with YNW Melly and Lil Uzi Vert. It turns out that's not the only time he's impacting the site today because the rising Atlanta star has just come through with a feature on Nessly's latest track with Lil Yachty.

Announced last week, Nessly warned fans that they should be expecting some more new vibes from him. With his new project on the way, Nessly has officially returned with new vibes, dropping "Foreign Sheets" with an accompanying music video. It appears as though Keed may have been a late addition on this one because his verse does not appear in the video for "Foreign Sheets." However, Nessly will be pushing this one as his latest single ahead of Satan's Chest, which will also include contributions from GASHI, Yung Bans, Killy, and more.

Have a listen to "Foreign Sheets" below and let us know who had the best verse.

Quotable Lyrics:

I got Prada from the 90s, I'm getting grimy

She see me on the internet but she can't find me

I just bought a two-tone, it's so timely