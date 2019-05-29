Lil Keed Grabs Lil Uzi Vert & YNW Melly For New Single "Pull Up"

If you're not up on Lil Keed yet, you've got to wake up out of your sleep. The Atlanta rapper has been steadily rising the ranks and in advance of his upcoming album Long Live Mexico, the red-haired 21-year-old has released a couple of solid singles. The first was "Oh My God," which came just days before his latest collaboration with Young Thug. Now, Keed has returned with another new single and this one is an early contender for song of the summer.

Enlisting the talents of Lil Uzi Vert and YNW Melly, Lil Keed's new song "Pull Up" is officially here. The song begins with a hook performed by Keed, who has been evolving under the tutelage of Young Thug. Lil Uzi Vert hops in for the first verse, impressing with yet another solid musical contribution. Despite his looming double murder trial, YNW Melly also makes an appearance for the second verse, exploring different chambers of his mind and flexing more than in his other tracks.

Fans of Lil Keed and the YSL collective are waiting patiently for the budding star to release his next album. If it's anything like his Keed Talk To 'Em mixtape from a few months ago, we're in for something special.

Quotable Lyrics:

I just told Lil Uzi pull up with it we gon' shoot

I Just told Lil Melly pull up with it let it loose

High top Versace, ankle protector on my shoes

Real hotty thot, she fuck me good, I pay for her boobs