Back in June of 2018, NeNe Leakes revealed on social media that her husband was currently battling stage 3 cancer. She added that the couple's "new normal" was in a doctor's office, later recalling on Real Housewives the terrifying moments that lead up to her hubby's diagnosis.

In May of 2019, both NeNe and Gregg took to Instagram to celebrate Gregg's remission. “Look at God! We are over joyed to say, we saw the doctors for the results of Gregg’s Pet Scan he took last week! Test show, wait for It…..WE ARE CANCER FREE!!! Yes God!” wrote Nene over a photo of Gregg. Unfortunately for the couple, the reality TV show star recently revealed for the first time her husband is battling cancer again.



Kris Connor/Getty Images

The former The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member shared the "difficult" news of Gregg Leakes' updated health condition during an Instagram Live with The Jasmine Brand, adding that he recently underwent surgery.

“He’s in the hospital. He’s been in the hospital, tomorrow it’ll be a week,” 53-year-old NeNe shared when asked about her husband’s health. “I’m sure he’ll be home in about a week or so. He had to have a surgery, [because] his cancer did return.”

As mentioned prior, he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer back in 2018 but was able to go into remission after treatment. “He’s had this surgery before and he was in the hospital for about 15 days,” explained NeNe, adding that she expected him to remain in the hospital for the same amount of time as the first cancer scare.

She furthered that the disease has made him "super small," hitting him harder than before. “If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different,” she shared. “He’s different.”

“I’d love for everybody to pray for Gregg, that would be beautiful. Pray for his strength,” NeNe said, adding, “And pray for me too.” Our prayers go out to NeNe and Gregg during this difficult time.

[via]