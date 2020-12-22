She helped form a multi-million dollar franchise that expanded to various other cities, but Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes wants the public to boycott Bravo TV. The network is responsible for delivering reality television that stays at the top of viewing charts, but NeNe has accused them of demoting her, even though she's worked with them since 2008.



Cindy Ord / Stringer / Getty Images

"When you work at any company, you want elevation," said the reality star during a virtual interview. "It's about leveling up, whether I was an actress or an executive. Everyone wants to level up in their opportunities in their jobs." She took a pause to think about how she was going to explain her position with the network. NeNe said that she may have been an original Housewife since the very first season of Atlanta's series, but her co-stars were being elevated in ways that she wasn't.

"I was given less and less episodes and these girls were getting more and more episodes," she continued. NeNe mentioned that all original cast members across the franchise were seeing increases except for her. On Twitter, NeNe advised her fans and followers to turn off Bravo for good and pointed them to a Change.org petition to boycott the network.

"Y’all ready to start this boycott yet? What has happened behind the scenes is WRONG!" said NeNe. "While others were being promoted, BLACK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchise and built networks were being DEMOTED...TURN OFF YOUR TV’S." Bravo has yet to respond. Check out the posts below.