After months of messy legal battle, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes has dropped her discrimination lawsuit against Bravo, Andy Cohen, NBC Universal, and production company True Entertainment, although Page Six notes that the Glee actress filed to dismiss the case "without prejudice," meaning she could pick it up again at a later date.

The mother of one filed on Friday (August 19), with legal documents obtained by the outlet revealing that all parties involved have agreed to not "seek recovery of costs or attorneys' fees."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Earlier this summer reports circulated online speculating that Leakes had been in negotiations with those who have allegedly discriminated against her to settle outside of court.

Defendants argued at the time that "there was a stipulation in one of their existing contract agreements that any disputes between them were 'subject to arbitration in New York," due to the lawsuit being filed in Georgia.

That same motion noted that Leakes wasn't in agreement with the notion of arbitration, but both parties were "in the process of negotiating this issue in an attempt to avoid the time and expense of a motion to compel arbitration.

In more recent months, the entertainer has been using social media to share her side of the story. "Everybody can see what they did to me! Nobody is stupid!" she shared via Twitter in July.

Speaking on Andy Cohen specifically, Leakes tweeted, "He stopped me from working because I was a threat to his career! Yet he was able to abuse me for years," just a few weeks ago. "I want to release these voice recordings so bad."

The lawsuit was first filed in April of this year, after the reality star claimed she dealt with years of racist remarks at the hand of her white co-star, Kim Zolciak-Biermann. Despite their beef, Kim was not sued by Leakes.





Check back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]