nbc universal
- TVNeNe Leakes Drops Lawsuit Against Bravo & Andy Cohen Over Discrimination AllegationsThe 54-year-old has filed to dismiss without prejudice, meaning she can reopen at a later time.By Hayley Hynes
- TVNeNe Leakes Sues Bravo, NBCUniversal For Ignoring Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Alleged Racism: ReportThe former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star claims the companies "violate federal employment and anti-discrimination law."By Erika Marie
- TVDwyane Wade Says Family Was "Watched" & "Followed" After "AGT" ControversyDwyane Wade revealed he and Gabrielle Union were being "watched" and "followed" while she was in the midst of negotiating with NBC about her experience on "AGT."By Lynn S.