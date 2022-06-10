Months after Nene Leakes announced that she was suing Bravo TV after being edged out of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, her former friend Kim Zolciak-Biermann has spoken out. It was back in April when news of Leakes's lawsuit surfaced and documents, the reality star accused Bravo of allowing her RHOA castmate to make racially insensitive statements during her tenure without discipline. However, Leakes argued that she was unfairly terminated.

In one episode, Zolciak-Biermann reportedly said, "I don't want to sit around with NeNe and eat chicken." It was also alleged that Zolciak-Biermann called Kandi Burruss's neighborhood "ghetto" and dubbed Leakes's home to be a "roach nest."



Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer / Getty Images

During her visit to The Nightcap with Carlos King, Zolciak-Biermann denied the allegations that she was racist or made racist comments.

"[NeNe] knows what she's saying is not true in regards to me," Zolciak-Biermann said. "That's ridiculous, and she knows it." She added, "I'll deal with her when she's done with them. You can't say things that aren't true and try to defame somebody."

However, Leakes's lawsuit against the reality-centered network stated otherwise.

"NBC, Bravo and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged," the lawsuit claimed. Check out Kim Zolciak-Biermann's clip below.