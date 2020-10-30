Wedding bells could be in the future for Nelly and girlfriend Shantel Jackson. The rapper and his longtime leading lady have been going strong since 2014, and according to Nelly, it might be time for the couple to jump the broom. He's been showing off his moves on Dancing With The Stars, and in a video package for the competition series, Nelly fawned over Shantel and spoke of his love for her.

"I would not want my life to not have Shantel in it," said Nelly. "We've been seeing each other for five or six years. Any time you can connect with somebody like that, it works out for the long run. She's sweet, beautiful, and the more we got to know each other, she's just as beautiful inside."

"We have so much in common," he added. "She grew up in the inner city, she knows what it’s like to go through certain things in life when you grow up in the inner city... She's very driven, very passionate about the things she does and she doesn't accept anything but wanting to be better. And that's what I love. That's exactly what I love."

The rapper was asked if an engagement was in the near future, but he played it coy with his answer. "We're working towards it," he said, adding "When we know, I'll tell you." Check out a few photos of the happy couple below.

