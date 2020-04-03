These are strange days we're currently living in, and people are making the most of their time in isolation. The world may be under a COVID-19 quarantine, but people are entertaining themselves, and others, by sharing funny videos to social media. Since she had a few hours to spare, Shantel Jackson, the girlfriend of rapper Nelly, dressed up as her beau and recreated his look from the music video to his hit single "Dilemma."



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer / Getty Images

The song featured Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland who has been playfully criticized over the years for sending Nelly a text in the visual that looked to be from a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet. Shantel fitted herself to mimick her man and lip-synced his lyrics into the camera. Her friends commented laughing emojis, including Porsha Williams and Tamar Braxton.

One of her followers said she looked more like a DeBarge than Nelly, but Somaya Reece told Shantel that her impression was spot on. "First of all, your eyebrows are perfect. Second, you got your man down to the hand gestures 🤣👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽," she wrote. Check out Shantel Jackson impersonating her boyfriend Nelly and let us know how you think she did.