The new season of Dancing With The Stars has officially been announced and the cast is looking pretty diverse.

As always, the casting director for the show reached out to celebrities of all backgrounds -- actors, athletes, legends, rising stars, and the likes -- to create a diverse lineup that will get people across all generations to tune in. This year, they've managed to find possibly the strangest group of stars available for the new season.

Revealing the official cast, Dancing With The Stars has announced that Nelly, Jeannie Mai, NBA star Charles Oakley, Disney star Skai Jackson, and others will be signing on for the fun. Perhaps the most surprising name on the list belongs to Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic's arch-nemesis from the hit docu-series Tiger King.

Other stars that are confirmed include AJ MacLean from the Backstreet Boys, Monica Aldama from Netflix's Cheer, figure skater Johnny Weir, Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis, Catfish host Nev Schulman, Kaitlyn Bristowe from The Bachelorette, Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset, and more.

Who do you think will come out with the victory? Will Carole Baskin shock us with her ballroom dancing skills? Will Johnny Weir use his Olympic experience to translate into a victory on Dancing? Or will somebody like Nelly come out on top?