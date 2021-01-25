mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nechie Releases New Single "Like A Dream" With Lil Durk

Alex Zidel
January 25, 2021 12:31
Gunna's artist Nechie releases his latest single "Like A Dream" with Lil Durk.


Atlanta rapper Nechie has been waiting for his time, patiently watching everyone around him become a superstar. The artist is close with Gunna, growing up with the rapper and contributing to Young Thug's Slime Language compilation album. Bubbling under the radar for years, Nechie has remained consistent and it's all starting to pay off.

On Friday, Nechie will be releasing his new studio album Shady Baby. The project is executive produced by Gunna and follows up the success of his debut project SSN: Southside Nechie (The Full Story). The rapper continues his rollout with the release of his latest single "Like A Dream", which features rapper of the moment, Lil Durk.

Listen to the new single below and stay tuned for Shady Baby, which comes out on Friday, January 29.

Quotable Lyrics:

The ones you love don't love you back, that sh*t be separating
I take a Perc' for the one I lost, that medication
I tried to text the one I lost, that sh*t be crazy
I took a n***a for a small-faced Rollie, I had to go get it appraised
Who am I to call you broke when I was on minimum wage?
I done got cocky, I popped me a couple of the bands in the middle of the stage

