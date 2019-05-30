NC Rapper Bussdown Faces Life Sentence For a Murder He Rapped About

A 24-year-old rapper by the name of Bussdown, real name Walter Morrell McKoy Jr., that hails from Lumberton, North Carolina, faces spending the rest of his life in prison for a murder that occurred back in May 31 2015. The Robesonian reports that McKoy, of 216 Graham Circle, was convicted on Friday in Superior Court in his hometown for the death of 21-year-old William Covington. He was found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm and discharging a firearm inside city limits. He was sentenced that same day to life in prison by Judge Robert Floyd.

The shooting was the result of an argument over a missing firearm that took place earlier between McKoy and Covington, the judge on the case said McKoy visited Covington on the day of the shooting, and the two were seen talking in a car. The men then reportedly got into a heated argument with one another, struggling over the weapon before McKoy fired it. Covington was shot thrice in the head, and due to the grouping of the wounds the prosecution claimed that it could not have been an accidental discharge.

Back in 2017, Bussdown released a track titled "Cookies" (check out below) in which he rapped, "I rob a n***a for all of his chains and all of his weed/I bust his brain, I leave him stankin' down in them trees." Earlier in the song, he also rapped, "I hit a n***a with a 16." For those of you that may be wondering whether rap lyrics are enough evidence to convict someone of murder: they are. They've been used in court in the past, most notably with "Hot N***a" rapper Bobby Shmurda, who was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2016.