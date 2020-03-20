Larry Edgeworth, a former audio technician for the NBC News network, passed away this week after he tested positive for coronavirus. According to Page Six, NBC Chairman Andy Lack told the network's staff in a memo on Friday that the “longtime member of our NBC News family” had died after contracting COVID-19. However, Andy specified that Larry had "suffered from other health issues that led him to succumb to the illness."

Michael Nagle/Getty Images

“Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years," Andy wrote. "So you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were." In the memo, Andy also added that Stacy Brady, Executive Vice President & General Manager of News Field & Production Operations at NBC, says that Larry "was known as the ‘gentle giant who would give you the shirt off his back.’” Savannah Guthrie, the main co-anchor of the NBC News morning show Today who has been broadcasting from her basement amid the coronavirus pandemic, wrote a touching tribute to Larry on Instagram.

"My heart breaks this morning at the loss of NBC audio technician Larry Edgeworth (pictured right) due to COVID19," she wrote. "I adored Larry. We traveled together for two straight months on a campaign in 2008 and he was always the most warm, most professional, most loving. All hours of the day and night, no matter how hungry or tired or stressed we were - he was always a joy. He loved his work and excelled at it. He loved his colleagues and boy did we love him. Larry, dear, I will miss you. My deepest condolences and prayers to his family." Al Roker, the weather anchor on NBC's Today who has also been working from home, paid tribute to Larry with a heartfelt post on Instagram, as well.

"Larry Edgeworth was a giant both physically and emotionally," he wrote. "You were always in good hands when he was on your crew. He would always ask about Nick and losing him to underlying health issues exacerbated by Covid-19 is devastating. Thoughts and prayers to his wife and two sons. Our @nbcnews family has lost a consummate professional and a friend."