One thing that always seems to follow YoungBoy Never Broke Again around is his questionable medical history. For whatever reason, the star decided to reveal that he had been infected with herpes last year, a sexually transmitted disease. As you know, the internet does not forget about things like this. The 20-year-old has been plagued with rude comments and troll-jobs about his admission all over social media and in comments sections. In an unreleased song, the rapper claims to have gotten the infection from his ex-girlfriend Jania and it didn't take too long for her to respond.

Earlier today, audio footage of an upcoming YoungBoy Never Broke Again song appeared online and many of his fans took notice of the herpes-related bar he spits in one of his verses. In the cut, YB admits to having an STD and says that his ex Jania is the one who gave it to him. That prompted her to strike back with a tweet, telling the world that she is not the one who lent her itch to the rapper.

"I didn’t give NOBODY SHIT," maintains Jania. "This lying shit getting OUT OF HAND and I’m sick of it." It appears as though this recent media interest in her health has caused her to reconsider her social media usage, claiming that she wishes she could delete every single tweet she's ever made. Whose side are you on? YoungBoy or Jania?