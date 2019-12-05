YoungBoy Never Broke Again is one of the most accomplished young rappers in the game right now, constantly racking up numbers on video-sharing platforms and growing his already-loyal fanbase on a daily basis. There has been no shortage of controversy in his career thus far. Despite his musical consistency, the Baton Rouge native is almost always making headlines for the wrong reasons. It feels like, every week, he's got a new girlfriend and, unfortunately, they're all subject to the same trollery after the rapper admitted to having a sexually transmitted disease last year. YoungBoy gets clowned often for his herpes diagnosis and, in an unreleased song, he even raps about it.



Gary Miller/Getty Images

The fans aren't letting this fade away and, apparently, neither is NBA YoungBoy. In any comments section related to the 20-year-old recording artist, you're bound to find a mention of him having herpes. It's just a given at this point. In a new video posted by DJ Akademiks, the rapper can be heard spitting bars about his sexually transmitted disease in an unreleased song.

"That ain't the truth when I hear what you saying/I got herpes and I gave it to Ni/To tell the truth that chick gave it to me," he raps on the record, calling out his ex-girlfriend Jania for allegedly being the one to gift him with an itch. Do you think he's telling the truth?

Imagine being the engineer in this session. What the hell was homie thinking when YB said this bar?