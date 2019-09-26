NBA YoungBoy Still Hustling Hard On His "House Arrest Tingz"

We haven't been hearing from YoungBoy Never Broke Again as frequently as usual this year. The 19-year-old rapper from Baton Rouge, Louisiana has been plagued with legal difficulties, spending time in prison after violating his probation earlier this year and then being sentenced to fourteen months of house arrest. Under the conditions of his house arrest, NBA YoungBoy is not able to book shows or update his social media profiles. This week, a number of fans located the rapper's address and showed up at his crib to send him their well wishes in person. YB is being forced to spend the next year with an ankle monitor strapped tight around his leg but he's not letting that stop his studio grind. In fact, he's already back with some new music.

Releasing "House Arrest Tingz" via his official YouTube channel, fans of YoungBoy Never Broke Again were ecstatic to see some new music from the rising star. As one of the most successful up-and-comers in the game, YB experiences massive numbers online for each release he plans out and this is his way of giving back to his loyal fanbase. The song follows YoungBoy's consistent nature and the video is more personal than anything we've seen from the star. He roams around his yard (since he can't really go anywhere else) and bonds with one of his sons in the summer.

Watch the video below and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

Been going crazy but I can't let my son see it all

All that love got me damaged, I just want it gone