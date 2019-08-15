It looks as if NBA Youngboy is enjoying his freedom this Thursday morning. Back in May, Youngboy, real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was taken into custody after a social media video surfaced showing him allegedly making violent threats. The 19-year-old was on probation for a 2016 shooting—a case where he pleaded guilty. By taking that plea, Gaulden was able to avoid jail time as he was given a 10-year suspended sentence, however, he was placed on probation for three years.

Gaulden was instructed to keep himself out of trouble, but in February of this year, the rapper was arrested in Atlanta. According to reports, Gaulden was at a hotel when a woman he was with assaulted a housekeeper. During that time, a video circulated on social media that reportedly showed the rapper threatening someone, also a violation of his probation.

In June, Gaulden was sentenced to serve 90 days in jail, but after being credited with time served, he had roughly a remaining two months. The day of his release has come as he was captured making his way out of the facility before he jumped on Instagram Live where his adoring fans were excited to see his face. Gaulden will now be placed on house arrest for 14 months where he will wear a GPS ankle monitor. During this time he also isn't allowed to perform.