NBA YoungBoy Stakes His Claim On "TOP" Ft. Lil Wayne & Snoop Dogg

It's common for younger artists in the rap game to often share projects that are swarming with features, but NBA YoungBoy decided to go a different route with his latest album, TOP. The Lousiana rapper may only be 20-years-old, but he's been making waves for a few years now. His controversies have often taken center stage as he's battled legal and relationship issues publicly, but NBA YoungBoy has always been determined to have his artistry respected.

Back in February, Birdman predicted that YoungBoy's fame will surpass his peers. "I think NBA YoungBoy gon' be one of the biggest artists that we done ever seen," he said at the time. "I think he gon' be real big." It's expected that TOP will be a favorite among fans, especially with its two lone features from Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg. Stream NBA YoungBoy's TOP and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Drug Addiction

2. Crossroads

3. The Last Backyard...

4. Right Foot Creep

5. Dirty Stick

6. Kacey Talk

7. My Window ft. Lil Wayne

8. I'm Up

9. Off Season

10. All In

11. Dead Trollz

12. F*ck Ya!

13. Big Bankroll

14. Boom

15. Reaper's Child

16. Murder Business

17. Sticks With Me

18. House Arrest Tingz

19. To My Lowest

20. Peace Hardly

21. Callin ft. Snoop Dogg