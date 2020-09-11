mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NBA YoungBoy Stakes His Claim On "TOP" Ft. Lil Wayne & Snoop Dogg

Erika Marie
September 11, 2020 00:18
TOP
NBA Youngboy

The 20-year-old rapper delivers a 21-track project with two lone features from the music icons.


It's common for younger artists in the rap game to often share projects that are swarming with features, but NBA YoungBoy decided to go a different route with his latest album, TOP. The Lousiana rapper may only be 20-years-old, but he's been making waves for a few years now. His controversies have often taken center stage as he's battled legal and relationship issues publicly, but NBA YoungBoy has always been determined to have his artistry respected.

Back in February, Birdman predicted that YoungBoy's fame will surpass his peers. "I think NBA YoungBoy gon' be one of the biggest artists that we done ever seen," he said at the time. "I think he gon' be real big." It's expected that TOP will be a favorite among fans, especially with its two lone features from Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg. Stream NBA YoungBoy's TOP and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Drug Addiction
2. Crossroads
3. The Last Backyard...
4. Right Foot Creep
5. Dirty Stick
6. Kacey Talk
7. My Window ft. Lil Wayne
8. I'm Up
9. Off Season
10. All In
11. Dead Trollz
12. F*ck Ya!
13. Big Bankroll
14. Boom
15. Reaper's Child
16. Murder Business
17. Sticks With Me
18. House Arrest Tingz
19. To My Lowest
20. Peace Hardly
21. Callin ft. Snoop Dogg

124
18
