Birdman has worked with some of the all-time greats and he certainly has a good ear for what will be hot for years to come, which is why it's so important to note that he just predicted that YoungBoy Never Broke Again would become one of the biggest artists of all time.

During his extensive interview on Everyday Struggle this week, Birdman explained the dynamic of his working relationships with Lil Wayne, Drake, Nicki Minaj, and others. He also spoke about the artists he has been working with more recently, bringing up Rich Gang and Young Thug.

"Thug is like my little brother. I really sat down with Thug and taught him a lot. He lived with me for, like, 4 or 5 years. me and him really put in the work," said Baby about his bond with the Slime General. "I'm expecting Young Thug to be a great artist and a great CEO also because I taught him a lot."



Erika Goldring/Getty Images

As for another rapper he's spent time with, Birdman speaks about YoungBoy Never Broke Again with the highest of praise. "I think NBA YoungBoy gon' be one of the biggest artists that we done ever seen," said the rap mogul as somewhat of a passing comment. "I think he gon' be real big."

Birdman definitely has solid picks for the future, as Young Thug has already started developing a strong roster of talent. NBA YoungBoy has also seen his numbers absolutely dominate on certain platforms, out-performing almost everybody on YouTube.

Watch below at the 25-minute mark.