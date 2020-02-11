mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NBA YoungBoy Previews "Still Flexin Still Steppin" With "Fine By Time"

Alex Zidel
February 11, 2020 09:54
Fine By Time
YoungBoy Never Broke Again

YoungBoy Never Broke Again releases his new album this month.


Baton Rouge rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again is easily one of the most consistent artists in the game in terms of quality and quantity. The 20-year-old seemingly lives in the studio, continually releasing new material to keep himself on top of the world. YoungBoy has been celebrated through his prowess on social networks, especially YouTube. Each new song is usually accompanied by a music video, which doesn't take the rising star much time to complete. Even while he was on house arrest, YB managed to drop a few records to hold the fans over. With his upcoming album Still Flexin Still Steppin rapidly approaching, the Louisiana native returns with "Fine By Time" today.

Unleashing a two-pack of new songs from the upcoming body of work, "Fine By Time" combines YoungBoy's melodic magic with his bars-heavy mentality. His street knowledge is on full display in this one, which will surely serve as a favorite from Still Flexin Still Steppin.

The new record is due out on February 21. It will serve as just another addition to the rapper's growing discography. Don't expect this to be the last time you hear from him this year. What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

Same n***a from the trenches, never changed up
We steady killin' 'cause these n***as tryna frame us
Came from the bottom, North Side baby, I done came up
Fuck throwing that money in the air, I throw my gang up

