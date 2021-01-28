The new trend among rappers to switch up their dental game and NBA YoungBoy looks to be the latest artist to make an appointment. Following in the footsteps of Lil Yachty, Plies, and YFN Lucci, a video of YoungBoy in the dentist's chair got tongues wagging about the rapper's new look. Hours ago, the 21-year-old shared footage of himself cruising around New York City with his recognizable diamond grill still in place, but later, while on Instagram Live, he was in the middle of receiving dental work as he streamed the event.

In the clip, YoungBoy's dentist is trying to get work done but the rapper is questioning a friend about someone who is in jail. It's unclear what procedure he was undergoing, but many of his fans believe he's joined the likes of his fellow rappers and received veneers. Lil Yachty recently got on Live to enthusiastically share the first look at his new teeth, and during his session, he revealed that he spent $80K for his smile.

NBA YoungBoy has many new moments in his life, as he's welcomed two babies with two women, including Yaya Mayweather, in the last three months. Ditching his signature grills may be a lucrative business move for the young rapper in the future, but we'll have to wait and see. Check out the brief clip below.