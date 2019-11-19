YoungBoy Never Broke Again possibly has some extra money to play with now that he allegedly kicked his mother out of her home... The fast-rising Baton Rouge rapper is nothing short of problematic, finding his name in the news for lawsuits, arrests, accusations, and much more. On the other side of the spectrum, he can be considered one of the most consistent artists in the rap game. Each release is as dope as the last and his streaming numbers are pure mayhem. Basically, for the last year, YB has been on top of the YouTube charts with little interruption. He cycles through his romantic partners pretty quickly, looking for love in all the wrong places. Selfishly, we can say that we get good music out of his break-ups. However, we just want to see the kid happy. He's officially dating a new woman and, in order to win her over, he bought her a fresh new Porsche.



Erika Goldring/Getty Images

According to an unconfirmed report by DJ Akademiks, superstar rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again is already spoiling his new boo with some wheels. A video was shared to the social media commentator's page, showing a silver whip with a red ribbon and bow attached to the top. As always, the comments are an absolute mess but YoungBoy isn't letting that affect him. He's just going to continue getting his money.

Do you think he finally found the one or will he be regretting this decision tomorrow?