NBA Youngboy Drops New Single "It Ain't Over (Interlude)"

Youngboy Never Broke Again has the final say in when relationships are complete in his life -- regardless of how toxic that is.

The 21-year-old Baton Rouge rapper is back again with another new record, surprise-dropping "It Ain't Over" on YouTube alongside a new music video. The single shows the rapper delivering a message to anybody in his life who is trying to end things, telling them that he gets the last decision as far as that is concerned. That much may actually be true, particularly as far as his relationship with Yaya Mayweather goes. This week, the rapper's baby mama teased that she may have been moving on, despite the fact that she hasn't even given birth to their baby yet. With that much considered, this song is pretty on-topic.

The video shows NBA Youngboy chilling with his homies and one of his kids, counting money, showing off his bedazzled watch, and more.

Listen to the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm tryna take it to ten

Do whatever that it take for the win

I'm gone take the fall for all my problems

Say prayers for all my partners

They locked in the pen

Every day I get up, get it in