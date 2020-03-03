NBA YoungBoy Conducts A "Ten Talk" With New Video Single

Does Baton Rouge artist Youngboy Never Broke Again even care that he just released a new album and should probably spend his time and energy promoting it? Probably not. The 20-year-old moves differently from any other rapper in his class. Debuting at the second spot on the Billboard 200, NBA Youngboy is reaching new heights with Still Flexin Still Steppin. He's letting the intensity build organically though, barely even blurting out a peep about the album and simply continuing on with his life. Last night, he felt like releasing a new song and video so, what did he do? He did just that.

With more music in his catalogue than most other artists his age, Youngboy Never Broke Again just added another hit to his resumé, releasing the video for "Ten Talk." The superstar follows a similar formula in this one, mixing melodics with street savviness and piecing it all together with a low-budget clip. Proving that he still dominates the internet, the video has picked up over one million views since it debuted a few hours ago.

Listen to the new single below and let us know how it compares to Still Flexin Still Steppin.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can't take the clean route, I'm G'd up

They talk down, I'm rich now, lil' n***a, I can head home

Fresh up outta cell block and fill up an arena

I'm turnt up, you try and get your face blown