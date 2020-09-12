It's been a week filled with some great music. For starters, Conway's Shady debut, From God To A King dropped yesterday, and it did not disappoint in the slightest. With an array of collaborators and heavy-hitting producers, we had to include a few cuts off of the album on this week's Fire Emoji playlist. Conway delivered one of the hardest posse cuts of the year alongside Flee Lord, Havoc, and Lloyd Banks on, "Juvenile Hall." Griselda's first lady, Armani Caesar, who's set to release her debut The Liz next week, also slides through with yet another stand-out performance as she goes bar-for-bar with Conway on "Anza."

Youngboy Never Broke Again's TOP also produced several bangers that with a few of them claiming spots on the playlist. The project includes an interesting array of styles, from Youngboy's street-sweeping aggressive Southern bangers to melancholic introspection. However, this is the Fire Emoji playlist so we're not necessarily trying to make you weep for the remainder of the weekend. "Fuck Ya!" and "Right Foot Creep" should be soundtracking your festivities for Saturday night, even if you're just posted in a Wendy's parking lot.

Along with music from those two projects, we also got that new heat from T.I. and Young Thug, "Ring." The song was initially teased earlier this week when T.I. shared a photo of himself and Thugger in the lab "plottin' world domination," deeming the forthcoming effort an "instant classic." Perhaps a stretch but it does bang.

Other inclusions on this week's playlist are Trippie Redd and Busta Rhymes' new collaboration, the latest from Spillage Village, Lil Tecca, and Shy Glizzy. Peep below.

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

Follow our Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.