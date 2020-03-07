It appears the NBA is taking precautionary measures to assure its players and the fans are staying healthy amid this coronavirus scare. Sources say the Association has notified teams about the possibility of playing games without any fans The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Friday night. He cited a purported memo that advised all franchises to prepare for such a move—"should it be necessary."

In addition, The New York Times' Marc Stein also shared a similar tweet Friday night, stating franchises were told to develop plans if it became "necessary to play a game with only essential staff.”

ESPN reports that the NBA has also reportedly proposed "temperature checks" for anyone who is essential to the game: This would include coaches, referees, and, of course, players.

This all comes just days after the NBA released a memo that included short-term recommendations for coronavirus prevention, which included players utilizing fist-bumps over high-fives with fans and avoid taking items such as pens, balls and jerseys to autograph. "The coronavirus remains a situation with the potential to change rapidly," the memo read. "The NBA and the Players Association will continue to work with leading experts and team physicians to provide up-to-date information and recommended practices that should be followed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus."