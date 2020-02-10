The Philadelphia 76ers (33-21) are heading into the All Star break as the fifth-best team in the Eastern Conference and some serious questions regarding the construction of their roster. This includes whether or not All Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons can co-exist alongside each other for the long haul.

During a recent episode of ESPN's "Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective" podcast, Windhorst revealed that rival teams are already discussing what a potential trade package for Embiid might look like, as they envision some big changes in Philly's future.

Windhorst explains:

"But anyways, one of the conversations people are starting to have in the league is 'will they move Embiid? What's the price? Where would he go?' "I'm not going to get into that, but my point is people are talking about that. I don't think they would do that without making an adjustment to the head coach. It's such a radical thing, but the fact that we're in mid-February and the people who work in the league, who have to prepare in advance, are mulling over Joel Embiid potentially coming to market, whether that's true or not... I mean, Josh Harris can come on this podcast and deny it if he wants, but the fact people are talking about it, is not good. It's a symptom of where they are."

Embiid, 25, has heard criticism from every which way this season, including from NBA Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley, Stephen A. Smith, and the Sixers fanbase. Despite the team's lackluster play, the three-time All Star is still averaging 22.8 points to go along with 12 rebounds and 3.2 assist per night.

Up next for the 76ers is a tough test against the Los Angeles Clippers at home on Tuesday night before they officially head into the All Star break.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images