When he's healthy and playing to the best of his capabilities, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers is one of if not the best big man in the entire NBA. Embiid is an absolute menace out on the court and the 76ers have benefitted greatly from his abilities. Despite this, it hasn't always been easy for Embiid. The star has hit a bit of a rough patch and last week, he was being criticized by almost everyone for his inconsistent play. Last night, Embiid was looking to change the narrative and came through with a game in which he scored 28 points while leading his team to a 118-111 win.

With under 40 seconds left to play in the game, Embiid knocked down a huge three-pointer to give his team a comfortable lead. After making the shot, Embiid shushed the crowd. Of course, this is a gesture you would typically make on the road but after all the criticism thrown his way as of late, it seemed as though he felt the need to silence his haters, even the ones in his own city.

This weekend, the 76ers won two straight games and are now back in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. If the playoffs were to start today, they would play the Miami Heat which means Jimmy Butler would face his old team. Regardless of what happens, we are in for a phenomenal last 30 games of the NBA season.