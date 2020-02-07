Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers can't seem to escape criticism these days. The team is now on a four-game losing streak thanks to their loss against the Milwaukee Bucks. Embiid was overpowered by Giannis Antetokounmpo all night long and didn't seem to be engaged physically. Fans and pundits have been taking notice of Embiid's lack of effort and are now demanding he plays better with the playoffs on the horizon.

One of the people who has been hard on Embiid is none other than Shaq. The NBA on TNT analyst was known for being one of the best big-men in the game and always comes through with some hilarious yet stern criticism. Last night, Shaq roasted Embiid for being too soft and explained how he wants to see him play harder, especially with everything that's on the line.

"When you go 1 for 10, it ain't your coach's fault, it ain't your teammates' fault, it's your fault, period," O'Neal said.

The Sixers are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference and boast a record of 31-21. Prior to the season, many felt like the Sixers could win it all but now, they appear to be a team in disarray.

What did you think of Shaq's comments.