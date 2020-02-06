Over the past few weeks, the Philadelphia 76ers have had some issues out on the court. The team has been wildly inconsistent and players are starting to get a little bit antsy. As of right now, the 76ers are sixth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 31-20. While for many teams this would be considered a success, it simply isn't good enough for a squad that was touted as the best team in the East. The Sixers are nowhere near ready for the playoffs and have a lot of kinks to work out before becoming contenders.

Today on ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith was incredibly critical of the Sixers' two biggest stars, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. When asked which star should be the team's leader, Smith declared neither is ready for a leadership role. Stephen A. then went on to chastise Embiid for his history of injuries and how he appears out of shape.

Smith's critiques may sound harsh but they make sense when you consider how Stephen A. used to be a beat reporter for the team. It's clear he has a soft spot for the Sixers and wants to see them succeed. The team hasn't won an NBA championship since the early 80s and over the past 30 years, this is the team in the best position to win one.

If the 76ers can turn things around in the final 30 games of the regular season, they will be a huge problem heading into the playoffs.