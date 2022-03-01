Naya Rivera's family is receiving some closure. Over a year after Ryan Dorsey filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of his and the late Glee star's 6-year-old son, Josey, ET Canada reports that the family has privately settled their suit against the Ventura County, California, United Water Conservation District and Ventura County’s Parks and Recreation Management for “wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress."

In a statement released to the publication on Monday, Attorney Amjad M Khan shared, "In Josey Hollis Dorsey and the Estate of Naya Rivera’s litigation relating to the drowning death of Naya Rivera on July 8, 2020, all parties have entered into a global settlement, which is subject to approval by the Ventura Superior Court on March 16."





"Through this settlement, Josey will receive just compensation for having to endure the drowning of his beloved mother at Lake Piru," Khan's message went on. "Though the tragic loss of Josey’s mother can never truly be overcome, we are very pleased that the monetary settlement will significantly assist Josey with his life beyond this tragedy."

As you may remember, it was in the summer of 2020 when Rivera was reported missing in Lake Piru after taking her son out for a day on the water. Josey was found alone in the boat they had rented, and his mother was discovered dead several days later at the age of 33.

According to the lawsuit, the California native's death was preventable, and the boat that she had rented did not fully comply with Coast Guard safety regulations.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

"[The boat] was not equipped with a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats," court documents previously obtained by ET revealed.

"Disturbingly, later inspection revealed that the boat was not even equipped with any flotation or lifesaving devices, in direct violation of California law, which requires that all pontoons longer than 16 feet be equipped with flotation devices."

It's also been noted that Lake Piru did not have any signs posted warning visitors of the "strong currents, low visibility, high winds, changing water depths, underwater caves, ledges and drop-offs, or the trees, brush and other debris that congest its waters due to the vastly changing water levels and winds."

RIP Naya Rivera.

[Via]