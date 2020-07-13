UPDATE: TMZ has reported that the body found at Lake Piru was Naya Rivera's. She was 33-years-old at the time of her death. Rest in peace.

The search for Naya Rivera has been concluded as the Ventura Country Sheriff's Department has tweeted that a body was found near the site of her presumed death.

The Glee actress disappeared on July 8 and a team of well-equipped divers has been searching for her ever since. Her four-year-old son was found alone on their rental boat shortly after her disappearance. He reportedly told authorities that his mother had gone into the water and never came back.



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

He has been reunited with Rivera's ex-husband as we hope for a positive outcome in Rivera's disappearance and, later today, it looks like some answers will be offered to her family.

According to the Sheriff's Department, a body has been found during the search at Lake Piru. They had been looking at an area where Rivera was spotted in a picture she sent to family members during the boat ride.

"Happening now: A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. A news conference will take place at 2 pm at the lake," tweeted the Ventura Country Sheriff.

A team had been looking for her for days before this development.

We will keep you updated on any news in this case. Pray for Naya Rivera and her family.