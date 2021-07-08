On July 8, 2020, Niya Rivera went missing at Lake Piru in Southern California after a day boat trip with her then 4-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey. A search then ensued for the Glee actress and her son, and although Josey was quickly found, it was unfortunately confirmed five days later that Niya Rivera had drowned in Lake Piru while saving her son and died at the age of 33.

In the year since Rivera's tragic death in Southern California, her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, Naya has made her final television appearance on Netflix's Sugar Rush, and her family has dealt with internal drama while trying to move on. Today, however, they are solely concerned with honoring Naya Rivera on the one-year anniversary of the day she passed away.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

While speaking with Good Morning America, Rivera's mother, Yolanda Previtire, spoke candidly about how hard it has been for her and her family to cope with the tragic loss of Naya last year.

"Sometimes we’re afraid of the sorrow being so heavy that we’re afraid for our own self, 'cause this is hard," Previtire said. "There are no words to describe what we’re going through. All we know is we have each other. I feel Naya's energy constantly telling me, 'Mom, be happy. Don't cry. I’m OK. Go get Josey. Have fun.' And I feel that it’s coming from her. I literally wake up every morning, and it’s almost like a restart button, and I have to shake it off … one foot at a time. And here we are."

Naya's other family members also got a chance to reflect on her passing while speaking to Good Morning America as well, as seen in the clips below.

In addition to her family, several fans have come forward to express their love for Rivera as well. Check out some of the most heartfelt tributes to the Glee actress on Twitter. Rest in peace, Naya Rivera.

