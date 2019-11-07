A slight jab 50 Cent took at Naturi Naughton on social media is coming back to light. The Power mogul caught heat recently after he shared a meme making fun of one of his show's star's hairlines. In an episode, actress Naturi Naughton's onscreen husband gave her forehead a push during an argument, and later, Fif shared a meme of the actress at an event insinuating that the nudge forced her hairline back.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

When Naturi saw that her boss and friend was trolling her, she responded to him by saying, "Ummm…mean much @50cent. Don’t I make you look good every Sunday night? But cool…" In a surprising move, 50 Cent publicly apologized to the actress, telling her that he recognizes that she does a great job and he was sorrowful for hurting her feelings.

The topic came up once again on The Real when Loni Love discussed the policing of women's hair. "What I'm tired of is that our people always talk about our people," she said. "I don't think that that's right... We're always making fun. I'm gonna give you another example: Pam Oliver, she is a sports correspondent." Loni discussed how Pam was made a target as people talked about her wigs and even made social media accounts dedicated to her hair.

Loni shared that Erin Andrews replaced Pam, and she believes the decision was influenced by the negativity Pam received. "It's a shame that our people...we work so hard to get where we are, and to make fun of that girl," she said. Naturi saw the video and commented, "I appreciate you @comiclonilove." Check out the clip below.