Detroit's own NASAAN has been grinding for a minute now, and it certainly hasn't gone unnoticed. Having recently come through to deliver his new single "Busy," an up-tempo drop that features an appearance from Swayvay, many have been keen on seeing a full-length album from the son of D12's Proof.

Evidently, it would appear that fans of the rising lyricist are set to receive exactly that. NASAAN took to Twitter to confirm that he and Yung Roc are dropping a project on July 23rd, though he opted to keep quiet further details. He did, however, drop another bombshell around the same time. Sharing an eye emoji -- his signature insignia -- and a backward "E", NASAAN confirmed that he and Eminem have a collaboration on the way at last.

"Id release this bitch right now if it was my say so tho," he laughs, making it clear that there's no discernible timetable for the track's arrival. "No CAP." He did, however, opt for a bit of generosity, sharing a snippet of the upcoming track on his Instagram page. Off the bat, many immediately speculated that Em handled production, and arrangement that features a few of his favorite instruments. Over the uptempo banger, NASAAN sets an impressive pace with a dexterous flow, and it will certainly be interesting to hear how it all comes together in the full version.

Check out NASAAN's messages and snippet below, and sound off if you're excited to see the rising Detroit emcee connecting with Eminem on wax for the first time.