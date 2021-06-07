Nasaan Connects With SwaVay On "Busy"

Nasaan has been building buzz for a minute now, and the Detroit rapper recently came through with his new single "BUSY." Enlisting a guest appearance from SwaVay, the new track finds Nasaan taking to a futuristic Sulton banger and flexing a dexterous flow over blistering synthesizers.

Though initial cadential similarities may seem closer to Playboi Carti territory, his flow and clever lyrics shine enough to endear him to the bar lovers. "I don't call back, got it complex, shot on contact, eight he shift keys, that is all-cap," he spits. We recently highlighted Nasaan's talents in our "6 New Artists You Should Hear" feature, where he walked away as the fan-favorite with forty-eight percent of the votes. It will certainly be interesting to see how he continues to evolve, especially if a full-length album is in the works.

Check "BUSY" with SwaVay right now, and sound off if you've put Nasaan on your radar.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I don't call back, got it complex,

Shot on contact, eight shift keys, that is all-cap