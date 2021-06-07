mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nasaan Connects With SwaVay On "Busy"

Mitch Findlay
June 07, 2021 12:29
104 Views
00
0
℗ 2021 FIOM℗ 2021 FIOM
℗ 2021 FIOM

Busy
Nasaan Feat. SwaVay

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Nasaan and SwaVay team up for a brief but blistering duet, trading rapid-fire flows on "BUSY."


Nasaan has been building buzz for a minute now, and the Detroit rapper recently came through with his new single "BUSY." Enlisting a guest appearance from SwaVay, the new track finds Nasaan taking to a futuristic Sulton banger and flexing a dexterous flow over blistering synthesizers.

Though initial cadential similarities may seem closer to Playboi Carti territory, his flow and clever lyrics shine enough to endear him to the bar lovers. "I don't call back, got it complex, shot on contact, eight he shift keys, that is all-cap," he spits. We recently highlighted Nasaan's talents in our "6 New Artists You Should Hear" feature, where he walked away as the fan-favorite with forty-eight percent of the votes. It will certainly be interesting to see how he continues to evolve, especially if a full-length album is in the works. 

Check "BUSY" with SwaVay right now, and sound off if you've put Nasaan on your radar.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I don't call back, got it complex,
Shot on contact, eight shift keys, that is all-cap

Nasaan
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  104
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Nasaan SwaVay
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Nasaan Connects With SwaVay On "Busy"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject