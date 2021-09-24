It's always nice to see a rap legend earn their flowers, and for many of the game's OGs, being officially recognized by their home city goes a long way in celebrating their legacy. Juvenile was recently acknowledged and given the key to New Orleans. Jay Rock received the key to Watts. The LOX received the key to Yonkers. Now, Nas is the latest to join the prestigious club.

Yesterday, Nas -- who has been representing Queensbridge, New York since he first entered the game -- was officially immortalized in NYC history. According to a report from Revolt, Nas received the key to the borough of Queens, an honor bestowed upon him by President Donovan Richards.

Jared Siskin/Getty Images for City Harvest

An associate of Richards' by the name of Franck D. Joseph offered a few celebratory words on Instagram. "Nasir Jones is not only God’s son, but he’s Queens’ son,” he captioned a photo of Nas throwing the candle. “That’s why @drichardsqns presented him with not just a proclamation but also the Key to Queens borough tonight.”

The report notes that Nas was allegedly given the honor following a headlining performance for the Concert to Feed NYC at Queen’s Forest Hill Stadium, a charitable event with proceeds going to the City Harvest food rescue organization.

In addition to Nas receiving the key to Queens, it was also decreed that September 23rd would officially mark "Nas Day," so don't be surprised to see plenty of love for the hometown hero when that rolls around next year. And deservedly so -- Nas truly is one of the greatest contributors to hip-hop culture in history. Honestly, you love to see it.