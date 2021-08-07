"Yesterday's price is not today's price," said Fat Joe after witnessing Jadakiss and The LOX completely annihilateDipset with mixtape cuts at MSG's Hulu Theatre. The LOX showed out and showcased their strength as a collective and individual MCs. Following the devastating loss of DMX earlier this year, Styles P, Jadakiss, and Sheek Louch have been wearing the Yonkers flag with pride. It's now earned them the key to the city.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

During a park unveiling ceremony in Yonkers, Mayor Mike Spano honored LOX with the key to the city which Styles P accepted on the group's behalf. "We recognize LOX. We're gonna give this to you," Spano said as he handed the key to the city to Styles. "He doesn't need it. He could go anywhere he wants but this will confirm it all."

Styles, Jada and Sheek Louch later shared a video publicly thanking the people of Yonkers and the mayor for honoring them are their many contributions.

"Honored to have the KEY TO THE CITY !!!!!! Another park with another workout station up and running in the inner city of Yonkers .. we have accomplished a lot and have a lot more to accomplish!! But working together we will most certainly get it done . The key to this whole thing is making a Better and brighter future for the youth !!! They are the true keys to city," Styles captioned an IG post.

Check it out below.