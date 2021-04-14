Legendary Cash Money rapper Juvenile, real name Terius Gray, recently received a high honor in his home city of New Orleans. According to a new report from WDSU, Juvenile was officially granted a key to the city of New Orleans, presented by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Mayor Cantrell offered a few kind words about Juvenile, taking to social media to share a photo from the ceremony. "So this morning, we’re taking over for the 99 and the 2000s!" she writes. "Today, we honored New Orleans’ very own Teruis Gray, but we all know him as Juvenile. It was indeed an honor to present a Son of the City with a Key to the City of New Orleans."

On his own Instagram page, Juvenile expressed gratitude to the mayor. "Thank you to @mayorcantrell and New Orleans city for presenting me with the Key to my city I am truly honored," he captions, alongside an image of his new plaque. He also took a moment to share a bit of footage from the post-ceremony celebration, in which he kicks a few dance moves to the soundtrack of a jazzy street band. "Thank you everyone for the support they got me with this one," he writes. "@mayorcantrell Thank You again."

We'd like to extend our congratulations to Juvenile for this major honor, and it's certainly welcome to see him recognized for everything he's done for New Orleans' vibrant arts and culture scene. On that note, it's been a while since we saw some new music from Juve The Great. Last we heard from the Cash Money veteran, he was reuniting with Birdman for their collaborative album Just Another Gangsta -- stream that right here.