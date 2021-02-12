Nas & Hit-Boy Reunite For "EPMD" From "Judas And The Black Messiah" Soundtrack

They already created magic when they joined forces on Nas's last album King's Disease, so they decided to get together one more time for the Judas and The Black Messiah soundtrack. We previously reported on Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle's "What It Feels Like" entry to the star-studded compilation, and another standout among the many included is "EPMD" from Nas and Hit-Boy.

This track, much like the others on the soundtrack, effortlessly supports Judas and The Black Messiah, a Black Panther-centered film that stars Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield. Nas speaks about the errors people make in the streets by mishandling information, especially in our social media-driven culture. Stream "EPMD" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't be surprised when n*ggas show you they true intent

Ruthless, they'll tie up your wife and kid

While you talkin' on Clubhouse, the guns out

This ain't a audio chat, boy, this audio crack

Social media platforms they rattin' on

Facebook, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon