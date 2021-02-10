Last year, Nas and Hit-Boy instantly achieved dynamic-duo status upon the release of King's Disease, an acclaimed project that featured stellar work from both parties. And while some wondered whether or not the partnership was a one-album endeavor, it would appear that Nas and Hit-Boy aren't quite finished yet. In fact, they recently reconnected for some new music on the upcoming soundtrack to Judas And The Black Messiah, a project that also features Black Thought, Jay-Z, Nipsey Hussle, J.I.D, Rapsody, and more.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Though the ongoing narrative implying that Jay-Z was actively poaching Nas' release dates has gained new momentum -- after all, the Jigga Man is making a return of his own on the same Black Messiah soundtrack -- many fans remain keen on seeing what Nas and Hit have in the cut. And from the sound of it, "EPMD" is about to arrive heavy on the bars, as indicated by a promising snippet shared on Hit-Boy's IG.

"EPMD we back in business," spits Nas, over a sampled build-up. "I visualize what it is, not what it isn't / we at the mafia table next to the kitchen, eating Michelin star counting a million." The drums hit, and Nas resists the urge to quicken his flow prematurely. "Hood theories, on a Rothstein rigged the world series / Gotti ran every union in the city / N-a-s do it B-i-g like Biggie."

Check out the track's opening moments below, and sound off if you're excited to hear this new banger from Nas and Hit-Boy. And should you be among those excited, consider checking out our exclusive interview with Hit-Boy right here.